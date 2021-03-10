A day to remember

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like we skipped spring and went straight into summer as we are expecting summer-like temperatures.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the upper 60s and we’ll see a high of about 90 degrees by the afternoon hours.

These 90-degree temperatures are going to stay with us until the weekend.

We’re looking at a high of 92 on Thursday and 91 on Friday.

As we head into Saturday, things will remain pretty warm but we are anticipating a 20 percent chance of rain that could bring us down into the low 80s on Sunday.

Next week we’ll start our spring break in the 80s but we could bounce back to the 90s sooner than later.

If you have any plans this weekend, just remember to wear plenty of sunblock and set your clocks an hour ahead for Sunday!

