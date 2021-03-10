Advertisement

Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants

Border Patrol foiled three human smuggling attempts and found mass groups of undocumented immigrants
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented immigrants are apprehended after Border Patrol foiled three human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on March 8 when agents searched a tractor-trailer at the I-35 checkpoint and found 44 individuals concealed the vehicle.

A few minutes later, agents encountered a commercial tractor hauling a tanker on the west access road.

Agents conducted a traffic stop and found 43 people inside the trailer.

The last incident happened on March 9 when a tractor-trailer arrived at the I-35 checkpoint. A service canine alerted to the vehicle and agents were able to discover 24 undocumented immigrants.

All of the individuals were determined to be from foreign countries and in the U.S. illegally.

