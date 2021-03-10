Border Patrol hosting recruitment webinar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you are looking into a career in law enforcement, there is a virtual event you won’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Border Patrol will be hosting a live recruitment webinar.

Representatives will be going over some of the career opportunities and responsibilities, the application process as well as tips on how to build your resume.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, March 10th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

To register click here.

