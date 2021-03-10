Advertisement

Border Patrol hosting recruitment webinar

The webinar will go over some of the responsibilities an expectations the job entails
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you are looking into a career in law enforcement, there is a virtual event you won’t want to miss.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Border Patrol will be hosting a live recruitment webinar.

Representatives will be going over some of the career opportunities and responsibilities, the application process as well as tips on how to build your resume.

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, March 10th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

To register click here.

