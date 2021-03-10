Advertisement

Border Patrol takes migrants to Holding Institute

While the number of migrants at holding have not exceeded capacity, there are concerns that the situation can become similar to past years.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Migrants were taken by Border Patrol to Holding Institute in downtown Laredo on Tuesday.

The institute has been receiving migrant asylum seekers and families as early as January and have been testing family units for COVID-19.

While the number of migrants at holding have not exceeded capacity, there are concerns that the situation can become similar to past years.

“Yesterday, last night was the first night we received a larger number,” said Joe Barron. “It wasn’t that many. We received 38 but it’s still more than usual, so this might be the start of what we saw back in 2019.”

Organizers also say that COVID has made housing the migrants more difficult.

To help with room, the institute received tents from the city to keep the migrants at a safe distance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City suspends waitlist registrations for COVID-19 vaccine
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez
NJ Man wanted in connection to fatal vehicle accident caught in Laredo
Air Force Two lands in Laredo
White House officials visit south Texas

Latest News

File photo
LPD hands out 409 citations in three days
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo
Laredo Police warn of rise of fraudulent calls to local businesses
Migrant children in federal custody
Migrant children in custody