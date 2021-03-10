Border Patrol takes migrants to Holding Institute

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Migrants were taken by Border Patrol to Holding Institute in downtown Laredo on Tuesday.

The institute has been receiving migrant asylum seekers and families as early as January and have been testing family units for COVID-19.

While the number of migrants at holding have not exceeded capacity, there are concerns that the situation can become similar to past years.

“Yesterday, last night was the first night we received a larger number,” said Joe Barron. “It wasn’t that many. We received 38 but it’s still more than usual, so this might be the start of what we saw back in 2019.”

Organizers also say that COVID has made housing the migrants more difficult.

To help with room, the institute received tents from the city to keep the migrants at a safe distance.

