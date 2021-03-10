Councilmember expresses concern for another COVID spike

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo announced a four stage plan to reopen city departments, activities, and events.

Although the plan is to slowly open more and more, the possibility of scaling back exists in the event that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations worsen in our area.

This was a special concern for District 4 Councilmember Alberto Torres during Monday’s special city council meeting, as they plan to move into stage two at the end of the month.

”We can’t commit to what we’re doing because we don’t know what’s going to happen and then come after spring break, come after the surge of asylum seekers that we’re going to have, and then probably come after the extra four day holiday we’re going to have with Easter.”

Torres also pointed to summer coming up and people’s desire to travel, which could lead to a third wave in COVID-19 cases.

He says he wouldn’t be surprised if the plan to move forward is delayed depending on the number of active cases.

