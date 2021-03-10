Advertisement

County tax assessor’s office having issues with DMV system

If you have any questions you can call the office at 956-523-4200
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Office would like to inform the community that one of its systems is down.

The Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office says the DMV system is currently not working.

The system usually helps process vehicle transactions, the office says it is a statewide network issue.

If you have any questions you can call the office at 956-523-4200.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
File photo
LPD hands out 409 citations in three days
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river

Latest News

File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
34-year-old Noe Armando Garcia
Man wanted for stealing auto parts caught by police
On February 24 the CDC released new recommendations for gyms after two outbreaks of COVID-19...
One Texas gym finds a solution for masked gym goers
TX Mask Gym
TX Mask Gym