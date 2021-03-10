County tax assessor’s office having issues with DMV system

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Office would like to inform the community that one of its systems is down.

The Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office says the DMV system is currently not working.

The system usually helps process vehicle transactions, the office says it is a statewide network issue.

If you have any questions you can call the office at 956-523-4200.

