Diocese addresses Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns

After several Catholic church leaders raise concerns regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, our local bishop released a statement regarding the matter.
Diocese of Laredo
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Bishop James Tamayo says the approval of the vaccine “raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines.”

He goes on to say the same concerns were also raised regarding the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, not in the production of the vaccine but rather in testing them.

He says he realizes that the availability of vaccines are limited, so for health reasons, he urges everyone to be vaccinated with the first opportunity vaccine available.

