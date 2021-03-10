DPS asks for public’s help as murder cases grow cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sixteen people plus four members of one family were killed, and their cases have gone cold within the Texas Department of Public Safety office in south Texas.

One of them is in Webb County.

Jose Partida was found January 8, 2012 on a ranch off Highway 359. He was killed at the age of 33.

His case is cold, and his killer is still out there.

“By cold cases, I mean unsolved murders, missing persons, cases in which there is no new information to a point where it can’t be or hasn’t been investigated any further,” said Ranger Nathan Mutz.

He works within the Company D office of DPS, which covers the southernmost counties in Texas.

Sometimes DPS is involved from the beginning, and other times another agency may ask them to assist.

According to the Texas DPS website, the most recent case is from 2017, and the oldest is from 1968.

Four date back to the 1980′s and six to the 1990′s.

“The biggest challenge is records. Everything was still paper files. It’s not anything against the agencies we work with. It’s just been issues of moving from one building to another, fires, floods, storms, and those records have just been lost,” Ranger Mutz said.

Jose Partida’s case originated within the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and while it is already nine years old, it’s not the coldest.

In 1992, a white or hispanic female between 20 and 35 years old was discovered four miles east of Refugio County, and DPS continues to ask for the public’s help to identify her.

“We’re stumped on that. We have no idea who she is, how long she was there. Somebody is missing a person in their family, so we really need help on that one.”

The investigations have continued despite the pandemic, but interviews have gone virtual and travel has decreased.

However, the desire to solve these cases has remained the same for Mutz.

“You get really excited and involved because you want to solve the case. You want to be able to find out what happened. We’ll continue on with the investigation. We’re not going to stop.”

Not much is known about Jose Partida, but he was a hispanic male who was last seen in early August 2011 and was probably murdered around the same time.

He lived and worked on the south side of Laredo and worked in various meat markets as a butcher. He was known to drive a maroon plymouth mini-van.

If you have any information on Jose Partida, who was killed in 2012 in Webb County, you can contact the Department of Public Safety at 1-800-346-3243 or Crime Stoppers at1-800-252-8477.

You can also submit a tip online here.

