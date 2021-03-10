Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
Personnel was not inside the unit and fortunately no injuries were reported
Published: Mar. 10, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Fire Department tanker truck makes a splash in the river.
A picture provided by ‘El Manana de Nuevo Laredo ‘, the truck is spotted in the Rio Grande.
According to a fire report, while trying to prevent a brush fire from spreading along the river banks, -- the tanker truck had a mechanical malfunction causing it to engage its transmission.
Due to its proximity to the riverbanks--the tanker ended up rolling into the river.
Despite this tanker incident-- firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
Personnel was not inside the unit and no injuries occurred.
