Fire tanker truck rolls into the river

Personnel was not inside the unit and fortunately no injuries were reported
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Fire Department tanker truck makes a splash in the river.

A picture provided by ‘El Manana de Nuevo Laredo ‘, the truck is spotted in the Rio Grande.

According to a fire report, while trying to prevent a brush fire from spreading along the river banks, -- the tanker truck had a mechanical malfunction causing it to engage its transmission.

Due to its proximity to the riverbanks--the tanker ended up rolling into the river.

Despite this tanker incident-- firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Personnel was not inside the unit and no injuries occurred.

