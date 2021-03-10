Florida resident pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Fort Meade, Florida resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Fifty-four-year-old Joseph Winslow admitted he had agreed to drive a tractor-trailer from Laredo to San Antonio for $10,000.

The incident happened on Dec. 30 of last year when Winslow arrived a the I-35 checkpoint and agents found a total of 149 undocumented people.

Sentencing is set for June 15. Winslow is expected to face up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.