Florida resident pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt
Joseph Winslow, 54 could face up to ten years in prison for agreeing to transport undocumented immigrants in exchange for money
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Fort Meade, Florida resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants into the U.S.
Fifty-four-year-old Joseph Winslow admitted he had agreed to drive a tractor-trailer from Laredo to San Antonio for $10,000.
The incident happened on Dec. 30 of last year when Winslow arrived a the I-35 checkpoint and agents found a total of 149 undocumented people.
Sentencing is set for June 15. Winslow is expected to face up to ten years in prison.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.