Florida resident pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt

Joseph Winslow, 54 could face up to ten years in prison for agreeing to transport undocumented immigrants in exchange for money
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Fort Meade, Florida resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Fifty-four-year-old Joseph Winslow admitted he had agreed to drive a tractor-trailer from Laredo to San Antonio for $10,000.

The incident happened on Dec. 30 of last year when Winslow arrived a the I-35 checkpoint and agents found a total of 149 undocumented people.

Sentencing is set for June 15. Winslow is expected to face up to ten years in prison.

