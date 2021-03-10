Fudge confirmed to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cleveland-area Congresswoman, Marcia Fudge, is moving on to serve in the Biden administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senators approved her confirmation Wednesday on a bipartisan 66-34 vote.

As the first female and African American Mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, she will now break further barriers by becoming the second Black woman to fill this cabinet post.

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a national housing crisis, but Fudge says she’s ready to tackle these issues at HUD. This comes as millions fall behind on rent and mortgage, and hundreds of thousands of Americans are estimated to struggle with homelessness.

”She’s got a real vision on what we do with housing. She knows the problems in her district and in our state,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Fellow Ohio Democrat, Senator Sherrod Brown, leads the Senate Banking committee. He says new leadership in DC will push for eviction moratoriums, more affordable housing, and expanded loan opportunities for low-income families and communities of color.

”A million Americans got evicted every year prior to the pandemic and we know it’s going to get worse before it gets better - unless we act,” said Brown.

Fudge also has the support of Ohio’s other Senator – Republican Rob Portman.

”She’s proudly a liberal Democrat, and I’m a Republican and proud of that, but we’re friends and we work well together,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Ranking member of the banking committee – Senator Pat Toomey – opposes Fudge’s nomination, based in part on her previous comments about Republicans. At one point, she accused the GOP of not caring about people of color.

”It’s one thing to have strongly-held views and disagreements, but I’m troubled by this...in my mind, they raise questions about your willingness and ability to work with Republicans,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) during Fudge’s nomination hearing.

In response, Fudge acknowledged to members she hasn’t always had the perfect tone. But she promises to reach across the aisle so they can work on the pressing issues of our time.

Fudge also says addressing homelessness will be a top priority as she takes over the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Another goal will be lifting up Americans behind on their housing payments and assisting those facing foreclosure because of the pandemic.

