Laredo set to receive $96 million from relief bill

The city is looking to recover costs from spending money to support efforts in fighting COVID-19.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the passage of the relief bill, the City of Laredo is expected to receive nearly $96 million.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, the pandemic has caused the city to lose revenues they would have normally collected, like from the bridge.

After those priorities, the city is looking to invest in Laredo’s future.

“Hopefully we can use it for infrastructure, for roads, for water lines, sewer lines, broadband... I think there’s a component there of broadband so we can get some grants or obtain monies so we can have city-wide broadband usage throughout the city that would be extremely helpful,” said said Saenz.

The city is currently looking at any rules or guidelines in how they may spend the money.

