LISD to receive $5,000 grant from Kellog Company

LISD was just one of ten school districts out of the nation to receive this grant.
File photo: LISD grab & go meal service
File photo: LISD grab & go meal service(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A food manufacturing company is offering thousands of dollars to a local school district.

On Wednesday morning, the Kellog Company and No Kid Hungry will present LISD with a $5,000 grant to help enhance its school’s meal program.

Since the start of the pandemic, LISD has continued its mission to make sure no student goes without a meal by offering curbside meal service at several locations.

That event will take place at 11 a.m. at Macdonell Elementary.

