LISD to receive $5,000 grant from Kellog Company

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A food manufacturing company is offering thousands of dollars to a local school district.

On Wednesday morning, the Kellog Company and No Kid Hungry will present LISD with a $5,000 grant to help enhance its school’s meal program.

Since the start of the pandemic, LISD has continued its mission to make sure no student goes without a meal by offering curbside meal service at several locations.

LISD was just one of ten school districts out of the nation to receive this grant.

That event will take place at 11 a.m. at Macdonell Elementary.

