Local airport sees uptick in flights for spring break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With spring break approaching, many are already making travel plans, even though health officials and the CDC are advising against it.

Even though this is the second spring break now since the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC is still asking everyone to not travel yet, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

But here at home, many are taking to the skies ahead of the break.

Jeffrey Miller, the airport director says the Laredo airport is getting back on track, enough to not guarantee an empty seat next to you.

“We’re still seeing that we’re 50 percent, 60 percent down from the travel than 2019, what we would see before the pandemic.”

Miller believes there’s a low chance of getting COVID-19 by flying from home, especially since travel restrictions aren’t changing.

“It’s not necessarily your time in the airport or your time in the aircraft, but it’s more, are you going to have a large gathering somewhere? And I think that’s where the CDC comes back and says, maybe you should think more about traveling right now.”

KGNS asked viewers in a poll if they felt comfortable traveling by air this spring break- most say “no,” until the community reaches heard immunity, including people saying they’re fully vaccinated.

However, all four local airlines are seeing an uptick for the upcoming break which Miller considers a good thing.

“We’re starting to see some positive sides, I think people are ready to get back out to flying.”

Miller says a COVID testing site has also been set up at the airport next to the ticket booths.

Testing is for travelers leaving and returning from their destination, and even open to those at the airport who are not flying anywhere.

For more information on airport testing options, you can call (956) 242-4225.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.