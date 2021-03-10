Advertisement

Local Disney Store to close

According to Disney’s website, the Laredo location is expected to close before or on March 23rd.
Disney Store to close its doors
Disney Store to close its doors(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Disney will close at least 60 retail stores in North America this year, as it revamps its shopping business to focus on E-commerce.

Disney currently operates about 300 Disney Stores worldwide.

The company is not saying how many people will lose their jobs.

Over the past few years, Disney has expanded its shops inside other retailers, such as Target.

Those locations will continue to operate, as will stores inside theme parks, and Disney products will still be available through third-party retailers.

According to Disney’s website, the Laredo location is expected to close before or on March 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
File photo
LPD hands out 409 citations in three days
A vaccine dose is set to be administered.
City of Laredo receives week 13 vaccine allocation

Latest News

Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
File photo: Downtown business open
Texas is now open for business
File photo: LISD grab & go meal service
LISD to receive $5,000 grant from Kellog Company
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants