Local Disney Store to close

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Disney will close at least 60 retail stores in North America this year, as it revamps its shopping business to focus on E-commerce.

Disney currently operates about 300 Disney Stores worldwide.

The company is not saying how many people will lose their jobs.

Over the past few years, Disney has expanded its shops inside other retailers, such as Target.

Those locations will continue to operate, as will stores inside theme parks, and Disney products will still be available through third-party retailers.

According to Disney’s website, the Laredo location is expected to close before or on March 23rd.

