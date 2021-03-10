LPD hands out 409 citations in three days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are reminding locals to stay off their cell phones when they are behind the wheel.

Over the last two weeks, officers have been patrolling the streets and issuing citations to Laredoans who break the law.

They remind everyone: you can’t use use your cell phone during a red light.

Just in the first three days of March alone, officers handed out over 400 citations.

”During three days the traffic unit has issued out 409 citations, under those 409, 5 have been for cell phone usage, 130 for speeding, 58 for no drivers’ license, 64 for disregarding a stop sign or red light and 28 for no insurance,” said “Again, the traffic units are gonna be heavily enforcing these violations and we’re just trying to prevent, you know... accidents and trying to inform the community of what they can and can’t do out in the streets.”

With spring break right around the corner, Officer Espinoza cautions drivers to be safe as they make their way across the city.

