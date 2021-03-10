Man wanted for stealing auto parts caught by police
Last month, Laredo Crime Stoppers shared Noe Armando Garcia’s picture on Facebook in hopes that it would lead to his arrest
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man who was wanted for allegedly stealing and selling auto parts is caught by local authorities.
Nearly a month after posting his picture on social media, Laredo Police arrested 34-year-old Noe Armando Garcia in the case.
The incident happened on Jan. 21 when officers were called out to a car burglary at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.
Officers met with the victim and a witness who stated that someone went under the vehicle and stole a part of the catalytic converter.
Through the course of the investigation, Garcia was identified as the prime suspect in the case.
Garcia was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, and selling stolen materials.
