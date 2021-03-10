Man wanted for stealing auto parts caught by police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man who was wanted for allegedly stealing and selling auto parts is caught by local authorities.

Nearly a month after posting his picture on social media, Laredo Police arrested 34-year-old Noe Armando Garcia in the case.

The incident happened on Jan. 21 when officers were called out to a car burglary at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with the victim and a witness who stated that someone went under the vehicle and stole a part of the catalytic converter.

Through the course of the investigation, Garcia was identified as the prime suspect in the case.

Garcia was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, and selling stolen materials.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.