One Texas gym finds a solution for masked gym goers

Houston, TX. - As the Texas mask mandate gets ready to expire, one gym company is offering a “Club within a club” that will provide those who want to wear a mask their own space to workout.

At one Houston 24 Hour Fitness, mind over matter is the adage when might and muscle are the mission.

“We’ve done about 17 thousand workouts a month,” says Gregory Johnson, the gym’s general manager. With such a high number, the gym has been busy since it’s reopening.

Members at the 24 Hour Fitness in the Heights area sweated it out -- on Monday -- masked up as mandated.

However, on Wednesday that’ll change.

Masks will be optional on the main floor, save for one exception. Johnson explained, “Those members who really want the mask can go into a club within a club.”

That’s a space being set aside - solely for those who want to keep their mask on. Johnson says the club within a club will accommodate up to 10 percent of the gym’s maximum occupancy.

Additionally, the gym’s 30-minute round robin COVID cleaning system will remain.

One gym user says he’ll take his mask off.

Hilliard Foster said,“ These guys clean all the time. You always see them active wiping down the work stations and stuff.”

Good enough to workout, says Santiago Facundo, but, ”To each his own, but we’re not out of the woods yet. We need to get this virus under control.”

