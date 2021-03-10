Advertisement

Police find six bundles of meth inside apartment

Two men were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance
42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza and 32-year-old Arcadio Alegria
42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza and 32-year-old Arcadio Alegria(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two men are facing charges after authorities executed a search warrant and found drugs and a handgun.

The drug bust happened on Mar. 4 when law enforcement received a tip about illegal activity at an apartment at the 1300 block of Philadelphia Street.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found six bundles of meth which weighed roughly 42 pounds, 8.7 grams of heroin and a 38 caliber revolver.

Two suspects who were inside the apartment at the time were identified as 42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza and 32-year-old Arcadio Alegria.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say they were believed to be affiliated with prison gangs.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
File photo
LPD hands out 409 citations in three days
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks
City unveils reopening plan

Latest News

On February 24 the CDC released new recommendations for gyms after two outbreaks of COVID-19...
One Texas gym finds a solution for masked gym goers
TX Mask Gym
TX Mask Gym
University of Texas at Austin
UT: ‘The Eyes of Texas’ has no racist intent
A patch for the U.S. Border Patrol is seen on an agent's arm.
Border Patrol hosting recruitment webinar