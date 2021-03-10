Police find six bundles of meth inside apartment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two men are facing charges after authorities executed a search warrant and found drugs and a handgun.

The drug bust happened on Mar. 4 when law enforcement received a tip about illegal activity at an apartment at the 1300 block of Philadelphia Street.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found six bundles of meth which weighed roughly 42 pounds, 8.7 grams of heroin and a 38 caliber revolver.

Two suspects who were inside the apartment at the time were identified as 42-year-old Kevin Ray Garza and 32-year-old Arcadio Alegria.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say they were believed to be affiliated with prison gangs.

