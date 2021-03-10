Advertisement

Texas is now open for business

Governor Abbott’s order goes into effect
File photo: Downtown business open
File photo: Downtown business open(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, all Texas businesses will be permitted to fully reopen.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order goes into effect on Wednesday meaning businesses can reopen at 100 percent capacity while masks are no longer mandated by the state.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations make up more than 15 percent of all hospitalizations in a region for seven consecutive days, county judges in the affected area have an option to limit business capacity by up to 50 percent.

But judges cannot impose a penalty of any kind for failure to wear a mask.

