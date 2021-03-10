Advertisement

UISD superintendent deadline nears

The district says that among the applications in consideration, the majority have held the position of superintendent and nearly all have some form of central administration or assistant superintendent experience
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The deadline to apply for the UISD superintendent position is just around the corner.

The district says that among the nearly 36 applications received and currently in process, the majority have held the position of superintendent and nearly all have some form of central administration or assistant superintendent experience.

They go on to say that the board is confident that the next United ISD Superintendent will not only possess all the qualities, but the experience necessary to lead UISD to even greater heights.

As a reminder, the application deadline is March 11, 2021.

The board will then meet to discuss the applications that were submitted with its search firm, the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services.

