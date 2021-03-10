Advertisement

Updated status for south Laredo sports complex

The sports complex will reportedly be located on 165 acres of land in south Laredo.
South Laredo sports complex
South Laredo sports complex(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Contracts are being finalized for the south Laredo sports complex.

According to the city’s engineering director, an agreement between the City of Laredo and JHS Architect should be reached by this week.

The firm will then start the park master planning, traffic impact analysis, and geotechnical survey.

According to the city engineering director Ramon Chavez, park master planning will take roughly 120 days from the day contracts were finalized and will also be contingent on public meetings and required rendering.

Traffic impact analysis will take 60 days, and geotechnical surveying 45 days.

Chavez says master planning and traffic analysis can go hand in hand.

The sports complex will reportedly be located on 165 acres of land in south Laredo.

The land was donated to the city by the Cuatro Vientos South property owners.

