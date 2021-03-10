Advertisement

UT: ‘The Eyes of Texas’ has no racist intent

In the end, they say ‘The Eyes of Texas’ is rooted in a message of accountability
Mar. 10, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The University of Texas says they found no racist intent when it comes to the history of the song, ‘The Eyes of Texas’.

The song is sung by the football team and students following Longhorn games, but it came under fire this summer with many players saying they refused to participate in the tradition.

That sparked off controversy in Austin and even had quarterback Sam Ehlinger alone on the field following the team’s loss to Oklahoma.

The university put together a group of 24 members with students, employees, and alumni diving into the history of the song.

In the end, they say ‘The Eyes of Texas’ was written during a racist era but is rooted in a message of accountability.

The university says the song will still be played but they will not require athletes or band members to participate.

