Webb County Democratic Party to give out free facemasks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Although the governor has lifted the statewide mandate, a local group is continuing to promote the usage of facemasks.

On Wednesday, the Webb County Democratic Party will be handing out free facemasks to the community to make sure everyone continues to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, mask usage has contributed to bringing down respiratory illnesses to a historic low.

The group will be giving out free masks from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Webb County Democratic Party Headquarters on McPherson Road.

