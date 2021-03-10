Advertisement

Webb County Democratic Party to give out free facemasks

According to Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, mask usage has contributed to bringing down respiratory illnesses to a historic low.
File photo
File photo(KBTX)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Although the governor has lifted the statewide mandate, a local group is continuing to promote the usage of facemasks.

On Wednesday, the Webb County Democratic Party will be handing out free facemasks to the community to make sure everyone continues to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The group will be giving out free masks from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Webb County Democratic Party Headquarters on McPherson Road.

