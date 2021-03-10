Advertisement

Webb County residents seek justice from ERCOT

Lawsuits are starting to pile up against ERCOT and energy companies alike over the nearly week-long blackout many Texans experience last month.
By Brenda Camacho
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lawsuits are starting to pile up against ERCOT and energy companies alike over the nearly week-long blackout many Texans experience last month.

One suit is from several Webb County residents who claim they suffered injuries, economic damage, and mental anguish.

Fifty-two plaintiffs, primarily from Webb County are seeking justice for the loss of power they endured during the extreme weather event in February.

The defendants include ERCOT and 10 energy companies like AEP.

According to attorney Luis Landeros, in the days following the blackouts several people reached out for help.

“People started coming up to me saying, what can I do? My children had to take them to the ER that night because they started having seizures, they got sick. Elderly people are getting sick, and word of mouth started going around and they wanted to know what they could do about it.”

Landeros says many of his clients who are from the south Laredo area wanted more communication from the energy companies.

“People are saying, you could have sent us a text message, give some warning ahead. We lost power you could have kept in contact with us. You could have told us, hey, you’re going to be out of power for five days, your not going to get any of the rolling blackouts -- seek shelter somewhere else, but nothing. They didn’t only keep them in the dark, they kept silence.”

In the lawsuit, Landeros includes details about other state weather related events that led to blackouts, including a report made by federal energy regulatory commission.

”This report says the 2011 weather event, which was February first and second, it states that the weather services labeled it as a once in every 10 year event. Almost (inaudible) it happened exactly 10 years after that.”

The lawsuit is arguing the following: negligence, gross negligence, and a violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices - Consumer Protection Act.

Landeros says his clients are seeking compensation for damages, medical expenses, court costs, and much more.

