When can you expect to get your stimulus check?

The next round of stimulus checks is expected to go out this month that’s according to an official at the Treasury Department
File photo: stimulus checks
File photo: stimulus checks(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Next stop for the American rescue plan is President Biden’s desk.

Prompting many people to ask when they will receive those direct payments.

They will start going out -this month-, according to an official at the Treasury Department.

With the first batch flowing electronically to taxpayers who provided direct deposit for their 2019 or 2020 returns.

Followed by taxpayers who did not, but for whom the IRS has payment information from other programs.

For households which have already filed 2020 income tax returns, the IRS will use that information to determine eligibility and size of payments.

For those that have not, the IRS will turn to 2019 returns.

That includes those who used the “Non-filer portal” for previous rounds of payments.

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to households for which the treasury department cannot determine a bank account.

