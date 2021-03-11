Advertisement

Agents arrest sex offender and gang member

Border Patrol agents apprehended two separate groups of people and found that two people had prior convictions
32-year-old Rene Becerra-Esparca and 51-year-old Alejandro Soto-Garcia
32-year-old Rene Becerra-Esparca and 51-year-old Alejandro Soto-Garcia(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a sex offender and gang member within a 48-hour timespan.

The first incident happened on March 8 when agents at the west station apprehended three undocumented immigrants who were traveling in northwest Laredo.

Record checks revealed that one of the subjects, identified as 32-year-old Rene Becerra-Esparca was convicted of sexual assault in 2008.

The second arrest happened on March 10 when agents apprehended a group of individuals who were traveling near Zapata.

Record checks revealed that 51-year-old Alejandro Soto-Garcia was a member of the Paisas Prison gang.

Both Mexico will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Disney Store to close its doors
Local Disney Store to close

Latest News

Doctor Victor Trevino
New vaccine tier opens up
New vaccine tier opens up
new tier opens up 1c
Two men accused of stealing roosters
Zapata authorities searching for suspects who allegedly stole roosters
County kicks off Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccination initiative
County kicks off Save our Seniors vaccination initiative