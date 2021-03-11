Agents arrest sex offender and gang member
Border Patrol agents apprehended two separate groups of people and found that two people had prior convictions
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a sex offender and gang member within a 48-hour timespan.
The first incident happened on March 8 when agents at the west station apprehended three undocumented immigrants who were traveling in northwest Laredo.
Record checks revealed that one of the subjects, identified as 32-year-old Rene Becerra-Esparca was convicted of sexual assault in 2008.
The second arrest happened on March 10 when agents apprehended a group of individuals who were traveling near Zapata.
Record checks revealed that 51-year-old Alejandro Soto-Garcia was a member of the Paisas Prison gang.
Both Mexico will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
