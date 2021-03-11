Agents render aid to woman in distress

Advertisement

The distress call happened after agents spotted a group of eight individuals walking in the brush southwest of Hebbronville
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a woman who was showing signs of dehydration.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when agents apprehended eight individuals who were walking in the brush southwest of Hebbronville.

Agents say one of the undocumented immigrants was having trouble breathing due to prolonged exposure of being out in the heat.

EMTA quickly arrived and provided medical treatment to the woman.

These life-saving events continue to highlight the dangerous risks that migrants may face while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

