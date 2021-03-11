APD officer booked overnight, now out on bond, charged with murder in Michael Ramos shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An Austin Police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Ramos was booked overnight and is out of jail on bond.

Christopher Taylor, 29 shot and killed Ramos in April of last year as he was driving away from an arrest attempt.

The case sparked controversy over the summer after body and dash camera videos of the incident were released, and protesters marched in Ramos’ name.

A grand jury heard the case this month and indicted Taylor for murder.

During a news conference via Zoom, the Travis County District Attorney said that “Holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical” in restoring trust and safety in the community.

Taylor’s attorney issued a statement on Wednesday, saying quote: “Today’s indictment is not justice; it is the fulfillment of a campaign talking point and yet more evidence of anti-police bias.”

The Austin Police Department confirmed earlier this year that Taylor had been placed on administrative duty.

He’s now the subject of a joint investigation by the Austin Police Department’s “Special investigations unit” and the district attorney’s “Civil Rights Unit.”

