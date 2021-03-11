Casa Blanca Golf Course updates security after break in

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Casa Blanca Golf Course has been a hot spot for golfers since the pandemic began, but recently suffered a loss of equipment after a thief broke into the club house.

KGNS spoke to the operator on the upgrades in security he hopes the county will fund.

”So what they did, what we can tell, we found a crow bar after that and that is how they pried it open.”

That is how Casa Blanca Golf Course operator Oscar Urdieles thinks this thief or group of thieves made their way into the club house on Wednesday night.

You can find the footage above of a man carrying out some items that added up to about $5,000 from the club house.

Urdiales says that he can’t tell if he knows the individual caught on tape.

”From the video, it looks like he doesn’t know where he is at and he is looking where he should go through and find areas. I’m assuming if it was someone who has been here before, they would know their way around the club house but it doesn’t appear that way.”

To prevent this from happening again, the county is planning on providing additional security upgrades.

They plan on updating a more secure entrance gate, along with a better alarm and security system.

Urdieles says not only will this security system help with safety for the visitors and facility, it will also help with the flow of golfers using the course.

For golfers like Joe Garza who comes to the golf course as often as he can, he says it’s unfortunate.

“To hear that someone decided breaking in and causing this kind of vandalism and breaking in is very disappointing.”

As a retired school principal who loves spending his days on the course, he says it’s disappointing to hear what happened.

”Hopefully with rec centers to open up and a lot other activities that we have been shut out on the for the past year coming back, we will have less incidents of that.”

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is now providing extra security while upgrades are being done.

The cost of the upgrades are still being determined, but officials hope to have them in place before the new set of golf carts arrive in April or May.

