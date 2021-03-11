City to continue vaccinations for 13th Week Allocation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will proceed with its 13th-week allocation.

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13 to those who signed up for the waitlist last week.

Those who signed up for the waitlist should have received an email with instructions on where they will be receiving the vaccine.

The appointments are non-transferable, and the vaccine will not be administered if a person is experiencing symptoms.

Starting on Monday, March 15, the city will be partnering with Curative to register appointments and administer the vaccine to the community.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.