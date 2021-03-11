Advertisement

City to continue vaccinations for 13th Week Allocation

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13 to those who signed up for the waitlist last week.
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will proceed with its 13th-week allocation.

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13 to those who signed up for the waitlist last week.

Those who signed up for the waitlist should have received an email with instructions on where they will be receiving the vaccine.

The appointments are non-transferable, and the vaccine will not be administered if a person is experiencing symptoms.

Starting on Monday, March 15, the city will be partnering with Curative to register appointments and administer the vaccine to the community.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Disney Store to close its doors
Local Disney Store to close

Latest News

Infusion center opens
Infusion Center allowing patients to receive information
File photo
Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo to donate laptops to five students
Thursday morning forecast
Throwing back Thursday to the 90s!
Supreme Court dismisses “public charge” case
Supreme Court dismisses “public charge” case