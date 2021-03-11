Advertisement

City to partner with Curative next week to administer vaccines

File photo: Curative testing
File photo: Curative testing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has announced that it has started its partnership with Curative to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

Starting on Monday, Mar. 15, the Laredo Health Department, will start vaccinated residents who registered via the www.vaccinatelaredo.com waitlist at the Sames Auto Arena.

This operation will take place from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. where roughly 1,000 vaccines will be administered per day, with the exception of Monday.

Officials say there will only be 600 vaccines administered that day.

Administrations of the vaccine will take place indoors. However, a drive-thru operation will also be available for those who are disabled.

The city will send out an e-mail to patients on the waitlist, giving priority to the 1B category.

For those that do not have either a Texas I.D. or insurance, the community can contact the Laredo Health Department for assistance at (956) 620-2241.

