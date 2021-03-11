County kicks off Save our Seniors vaccination initiative

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management held its first Save our Seniors COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

The ongoing partnership targets homebound rural area residents who face challenges such as medical issues or lack of transportation that might prevent them from getting vaccinated.

The emergency management division under Judge Tano Tijerina and the Indigent Health Care Services Department held the kickoff event at Penitas Ranch in the Mines Road area where over 80 vaccines were administered.

Webb County Commissioner Cindy Liendo thanks TDEM, The Texas Army National Guard, and her staff at the Fred & Anita Bruni Community Center.

