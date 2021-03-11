Advertisement

County works to distribute vaccines to those at home

The county distributed 80 more vaccines to residents who are not able to drive themselves to a specific location to be vaccinated.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says vaccines for the county are becoming more available for residents in phase 1A and 1B.

They say so far they have distributed a little over a thousand vaccines and this past week the county distributed 600 first dose vaccines to people in the county who are at highest risk.

County officials say those same people will be able to get their second dose in 28 days.

On Wednesday, the county distributed 80 more vaccines to residents who are not able to drive themselves to a specific location to be vaccinated.

They are working with the commissioners in each precinct along with community center directors to vaccinate those people at their home.

County officials say they are working with the state to get more vaccines.

”They won’t send us all at one time but we keep asking for them they understand they are sending them to us so as we see that we need, they send. That is kind of how it’s been now, it’s not all at one time but it’s as many as they can. An example is they gave us 600 last time, so we will probably do another drive here before long.”

He goes on to say they expect to receive Johnson and Johnson vaccines soon.

