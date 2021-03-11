Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river

Latest News

Supreme Court dismisses “public charge” case
Supreme Court dismisses “public charge” case
Park clean up
Keeping the parks clean for reopening
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect