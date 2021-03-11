Help a furry friend through LAPS fostering program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - How does coming home every day to a furry friend who greets you with unconditional love sound?

If it’s too good to be true, it gets even better, because it doesn’t even have to be a life-long commitment… unless you want it to be.

If you’ve been anxious to help out the local animal shelter, here’s your opportunity.

Through LAPS’ fostering program, you can take a furry pal home with you, even if it’s just temporary.

You’ll be surprised to learn how fostering a dog for even just a weekend can do so much for them.

When we began feeling the freezing temperatures two weeks ago, the Laredo Animal Protective Society asked the community for help in keeping their dogs warm.

Well in the span of two days, every dog was taken home by a foster, leaving behind empty kennels, right before the shelter’s power shut off.

Just like that, many of the dogs found their forever home, never making it back to the shelter.

Amanda Martinez fostered Duffy and eventually adopted him (KGNS)

“Pretty much all of them found homes, some of the foster homes ended up falling in love with them so they adopted, and then there’s others that found a home for them while they were in foster home,” said Cynthia Gutierrez, assistant manager of LAPS.

Giovanny Espinoza was one of those people who lined up to give a dog a warm place to stay during the winter storm.

She took Dottie home and the two instantly bonded.

Dottie bonding with her foster, Giovanny (KGNS)

“So for the first coupe of days it was okay, it was kind of hard, she wouldn’t come out of her cage,” said Giovanny. “But after like, the third day she really came out, like she was really hyper and she was like a normal dog. She actually came out more.”

So while Dottie kept warm in her home, she also began warming up to her loving foster, who helped find her a home for life.

But even if only on a temporary basis, there are other benefits that come from fostering a dog, benefits that include giving shelter employees more insight into the animal’s personality.

“When you foster a dog, you can socialize with them if you have other pets, we know now how they deal with dogs, if they get along with cats, how they get along with kids,” said Cynthia. “It gives us a lot of information as far as how they act outside of a shelter environment, because we have a lot more information to put on their personality profile.”

Information that at the end of the day, hopefully helps each and every one of them find that perfect home.

No need to worry if you don’t have dog supplies at home, the animal shelter will provide you with everything you’ll need, including a leash, crate, toys, and of course food.

So don’t hesitate to give the shelter a call, or just go by, you may just find your new best friend.

In order to foster, you have to be 18 years or older. You can go by the shelter for an application or you can click here.

