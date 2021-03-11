Infusion Center allowing patients to receive information

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The TDEM COVID-19 Infusion Center is allowing patients to call the center to get information or be screened based on infusion criteria.

Since the center has launched it has treated over 600 high-risk COVID-19 positive patients by offering monoclonal antibodies Regeneron and bamlanivimab for a speedy recovery.

In order to qualify for treatment, patients must receive a positive COVID-19 test, must be less than 10 days from onset of symptoms, and have a licensed physician order.

If the criteria is met, patients will be referred to the infusion center to be evaluated by a medical practitioner and possibly receive treatment.

For more information on the infusion center, you can call 956-718-7918 and 956-462-9540 for scheduling.

