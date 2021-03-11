Advertisement

Keeping the parks clean for reopening

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department could be seen working on the over 120 parks around the city this week.
By Max Fernandez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - State parks have been very busy as of late trying to make day passes and camping reservations before you visit to guarantee entry.

Locally, park officials are still worried people are not going to comply with the state mandates that were previously in place.

While the White House COVID-19 response team is warning states against rushing reopenings with more and more governors easing restrictions, Laredo, like the entire state has to respect Texas is open and that includes parks and other recreational facilities because some believe the move will allow normalcy to return.

“Right now, we have some for the crews cleaning the playgrounds. Opening them up and making sure they are cleaned and disinfected.”

Eddie Millian, with the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department says the city is ready for the lifting of the mandates, but doesn’t disguise the fact preparations have taken some effort.

“We really can’t force anyone to wear a mask- what we can do again is recommend is to wear the mask, we hope there is not a group out there getting together in groups of more than three and they help us to follow these guidelines.”

His entire crew could be seen working on the over 120 parks around the city this week.

Last year, there were over 80 employees with the city, but now they are working at half of their capacity.

“They’re cleaning the parks, for the City of Laredo for the safety of the community,” said Marco Alvarado.

Everything is being disinfected. Bathrooms and water fountains will remain off limits, but it’s definitely a change.

The city wants the community to keep our guard up, but remain optimistic.

“In the near fugue, as far as our city council is concerned and how are the numbers going. Also, as well as what the health authorities recommend. So, we as a city and department will continue and hopefully everything goes good as planned.”

Preparing the parks for the reopen was met with additional work as the city had to treat plants and trees following the recent freeze.

