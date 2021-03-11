Advertisement

La Frontera Migrant Shelter opens downtown

La Frontera Shelter near downtown Laredo received eleven people on Tuesday.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another shelter has opened its doors to house migrants seeking asylum.

La Frontera Shelter near downtown Laredo received eleven people on Tuesday.

At the center, migrants are able to rest and are given food and clothing.

While the shelter has served migrants before, changes were made to abide by COVID protocols.

“This would be the third wave that Catholic charities and La Frontera would be hosting families, migrant families, but this time it’s a little different because of COVID so we have prepared our services to be outside,” said Rebecca Solloa.

The shelter has set up a climate controlled tent and are expecting to put up several more.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river

Latest News

Casa Blanca Golf Course updates security after break in
Casa Blanca Golf Course updates security after break in
New vaccine tier group opens
Ages 50 to 64 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
Laredo set to receive $96 million from relief bill
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?