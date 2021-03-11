La Frontera Migrant Shelter opens downtown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another shelter has opened its doors to house migrants seeking asylum.

La Frontera Shelter near downtown Laredo received eleven people on Tuesday.

At the center, migrants are able to rest and are given food and clothing.

While the shelter has served migrants before, changes were made to abide by COVID protocols.

“This would be the third wave that Catholic charities and La Frontera would be hosting families, migrant families, but this time it’s a little different because of COVID so we have prepared our services to be outside,” said Rebecca Solloa.

The shelter has set up a climate controlled tent and are expecting to put up several more.

