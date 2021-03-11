Laredo business shares plans for COVID-19 precautions after governor lifts mandate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Business owners can require masks at their discretion, and that’s what Morales Fine and Performing Arts is doing.

“Social distancing high fives, virtual high fives to everyone at home,” said owner Carlos Morales as he ended one of his karate classes.

From music to art to martial arts, Morales Fine and Performing Arts will require masks whether students are playing the piano or earning their black belt.

“At the end of the day, you’re responsible for your own safety, so we take the precautions we need to do,” Morales said. “We take them here at the business as if we did at home because our kids are here all the time.”

Owners Carlos and Rachel Morales implemented precautions the moment everything shut down over spring break last year.

They began offering online classes, added sanitizing stations, removed floor mats in their martial arts studio and limited capacity by 50%.

“When we had to limit capacity, we did have to move some students around, but it wasn’t that many because we were already functioning or working with a minimum quantity of students in the class.”

They also spray down and wipe all equipment after they’re used, and they prefer to follow an eight feet rule over the widely followed six feet rule.

“Martial arts is spread out and that is going to allow wiggle room when we’re doing an activity where we are spread out at least eight feet. They are going to be able to take off their masks with the lifting of the mandate, but I don’t see that happening too often.”

One parent says she never had any concerns about the protocols in place and will continue to bring her two kids to their art and music classes.

“Salvador takes one-on-one lessons with Mr. Morales, and they practice in the waiting room with masks on,” said Mel Muñoz. “Trinity is in the art room with Ms. Rachel, and it’s limited to two to three students at a time with masks, and they are spaced out at three different tables.”

All protocols will remain the same, even as other businesses choose to loosen their own restrictions.

Morales Fine and Performing Arts offers classes to children above the age of four and adults.

