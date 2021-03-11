Advertisement

Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo to donate laptops to five students

The nonprofit’s mission is to promote the splendor of the Mexican culture and traditions in our community through education
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Five students are getting some big help from a local nonprofit organization.

On Thursday, the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo will be donating laptops to five high school seniors from UISD.

The nonprofit understands the difficulties this time may bring to the students and their families and believes this donation will be of great help to them.

The organization’s mission is to promote the splendor of the Mexican culture and traditions in our community through education, cultural arts, and special events.

That event is scheduled to take place at the UISD Board Room at 11:30 a.m. but the conference will be held via zoom.

