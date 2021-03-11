New vaccine tier opens up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More of the population will be eligible to get vaccinated for the coronavirus starting next week.

Today, Texas Health and Human Services announced that effective Monday, March 15th, vaccine providers will be able to vaccinate people ages 50 to 64 years old.

Texas statistics show that as of today, more than 93% of COVID deaths in Texas have come from people 50 and older, with ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20%

In response to this latest announcement, Laredo’s Health Authority released a statement saying, “This announcement is a step in the right direction, especially in light of the fact that people 50 years and older represent 90% of local COVID-19 deaths. We also look forward toward expansion of this group as more vaccine is allocated to our medically underserved community.”

The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel says they’ll continue to meet and make recommendations on vaccine allocations.

Overall, more than 7 million doses have been administered in Texas. More than 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Lastly, 2.5 million Texans are fully vaccinated.

