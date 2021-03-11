Advertisement

No Border Wall Coalition responds to governor’s claims

During Abbott’s trip to the southern border, the governor called for all Border Patrol Agents to be vaccinated, more funds for ICE and troops to be deployed at the southern border.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blasting the Biden Administration’s immigration policy saying there’s more need for security at our southern border; however, his remarks have led to some reactions here at home.

Just one day before his executive order came into effect the governor made a visit to the Rio Grande Valley to talk about what he calls a humanitarian crisis of illegal activity at the Texas- Mexico Border.

During his visit, Abbott called for all Border Patrol Agents to be vaccinated, more funds for ICE and troops to be deployed at the southern border.

Tanya Benavides with the No Border Wall Coalition of Laredo Considers his visit unnecessary saying he’s ignoring bigger issues like the failure of the power grid last month.

She says his proposals are not effective solutions to help the needs of Texans at this time.

Benavides says, “If you are really trying to get a grasp of the entire problem, you need to meet with constituents as well—and asking “what do you see happening”?” The No Border Wall Coalition believes a bigger need is spending money on the power grid and local asylum infrastructures.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Disney Store to close its doors
Local Disney Store to close

Latest News

County kicks off Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccination initiative
County kicks off Save our Seniors vaccination initiative
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan gather at the border wall, some sitting on...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection report over 100,000 total encounters in February
CBP February operational statistics
CBP February operational statistics
No Border Wall coalition slams responds to governor
No Border Wall Coalition responds to governor's claims