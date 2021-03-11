No Border Wall Coalition responds to governor’s claims

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blasting the Biden Administration’s immigration policy saying there’s more need for security at our southern border; however, his remarks have led to some reactions here at home.

Just one day before his executive order came into effect the governor made a visit to the Rio Grande Valley to talk about what he calls a humanitarian crisis of illegal activity at the Texas- Mexico Border.

During his visit, Abbott called for all Border Patrol Agents to be vaccinated, more funds for ICE and troops to be deployed at the southern border.

Tanya Benavides with the No Border Wall Coalition of Laredo Considers his visit unnecessary saying he’s ignoring bigger issues like the failure of the power grid last month.

She says his proposals are not effective solutions to help the needs of Texans at this time.

Benavides says, “If you are really trying to get a grasp of the entire problem, you need to meet with constituents as well—and asking “what do you see happening”?” The No Border Wall Coalition believes a bigger need is spending money on the power grid and local asylum infrastructures.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.