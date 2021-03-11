Police investigating dead person found in car
The public is being asked to avoid the 900 block of Boston Street while police investigate.
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person is found dead inside a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, they were notified about the individual at the 900 block of Boston Street.
The public is being asked to avoid it the area as police continue the investigation.
