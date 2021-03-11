Advertisement

Police investigating dead person found in car

The public is being asked to avoid the 900 block of Boston Street while police investigate.
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person is found dead inside a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they were notified about the individual at the 900 block of Boston Street.

The public is being asked to avoid it the area as police continue the investigation.

