Police receive few complaints after end of mask mandate

They explain businesses have a right to enforce their own rules.
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting minimal complaints or issues regarding the lifting of the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

However, LPD is recommending that the public continue to carry a mask with them anywhere they go.

They explain businesses have a right to enforce their own rules.

A failure to comply can lead to legal consequences.

“The police department will probably, depending on each case, will ask you to leave the premises, probably give you an official trespass warning because the business does have a legal right to,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “It’s kind of like the no shirt, no service type of stipulation in restaurants. Businesses can basically have safety protocols in place if they wish.”

While COVID restrictions have been lifted, police encourage the public to stay vigilant.

