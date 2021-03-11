Restaurant owner speaks on capacity and mask plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants can go back to some sense of normalcy- but will they take the chance right away?

A local restaurant owner spoke with KGNS about whether or not they will increase capacity and do away with masks.

It’s been a tough year to say the least for El Capataz and Tabernilla restaurant owner Bobby Gonzalez.

“We’ve had to change our business model and obviously we don’t have as much business. We’ve been restricted and so it’s been very hard on everybody. All our employees obviously and us as business owners as well. Very challenging indeed.”

Although Wednesday marks the official end to capacity limits and masks mandates in Texas, Gonzalez has decided to keep things as is.

“I’m not sure how long we are going to have the policies in place with social distancing, and mask requirements. For the near future we are, and we’re going to continue to evaluate the situation. Talk to the Health Department. Look at our local cases. Are we surging? How many people are vaccinated? There are a lot of moving parts and so we are going to slowly move back towards that 100 percent. When we feel comfortable, the staff and everybody about masks then we’ll finally drop that at some point.”

While some elected officials and medical experts believe it is too soon, we asked Gonzalez what his thoughts were as a business owner.

“While I’m worried that the governor lifted the mask mandate and capacity restrictions, by the same token, I know there’s a lot of people out there who are having a very hard time as business owners and I understand why he’s giving them the opportunity to move forth and get back to some kind of normal.”

According to Gonzalez, there are a number of local businesses that will continue keeping protocols in place for the time being.

Gonzalez says they have a handful of employees who received vaccinations due to eligibility so far.

It’s his hope that people in the industry will soon be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.