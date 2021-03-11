Advertisement

Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she’s reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she’s forgiven herself for the attack, she won’t let herself be used as a weapon again and she’s exhausted Winnebago’s resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Disney Store to close its doors
Local Disney Store to close

Latest News

County kicks off Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccination initiative
County kicks off Save our Seniors vaccination initiative
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan gather at the border wall, some sitting on...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection report over 100,000 total encounters in February
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation
CBP February operational statistics
CBP February operational statistics
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's...
Mississippi gov. signs bill limiting transgender athletes