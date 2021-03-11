Supreme Court dismisses “public charge” case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Supreme Court has dismissed a case involving a Trump-era immigration policy.

“Public charge” is essentially a rule that made it difficult for immigrants to gain legal residence into the United States if they use public benefits like food stamps or Medicaid.

According to CNN, President Biden has called for the immediate review of the rule in an executive order.

Local immigration attorney Nelly Vielma praises the high court’s decision, saying it’s a message of hope for people seeking the American dream.

However, she warns the public about the potential of fraud.

“I was disheartened yesterday to see an immigration attorney in the state of Texas charging people $300 to be placed at the top of the list, if the immigration reform passes. You’re buying nothing. You’re buying air because out of a hundred proposals maybe we get 50 of them, so I caution against fraud by notary publics or even attorneys trying to take advantage.”

Vielma expects all “public charge” cases to be dismissed within the next 30 days.

She adds that anyone who had a case denied or stuck in the process will have an opportunity to reapply or be reconsidered.

