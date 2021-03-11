Throwing back Thursday to the 90s!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to take it back to a time when boybands and grunge ruled the airwaves; we are of course talking about the 90s.

Although the official start of spring isn’t for another week, we are going to feel like we are near the summer conditions.

On Thursday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Things will stay relatively warm as we head into the weekend.

On Friday we are looking at 89, almost nearing the 90s but by Saturday we’ll bounce back.

Saturday evening we could see a 20 percent chance of rain that could carry on into Sunday morning, but it’s a very slight chance.

This will bring temperatures back down to the 80s making for the perfect Spring Break week.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the mid-80s.

