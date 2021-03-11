Advertisement

Throwing back Thursday to the 90s!

Don’t forget to spring forward this weekend
Thursday morning forecast
Thursday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to take it back to a time when boybands and grunge ruled the airwaves; we are of course talking about the 90s.

Although the official start of spring isn’t for another week, we are going to feel like we are near the summer conditions.

On Thursday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Things will stay relatively warm as we head into the weekend.

On Friday we are looking at 89, almost nearing the 90s but by Saturday we’ll bounce back.

Saturday evening we could see a 20 percent chance of rain that could carry on into Sunday morning, but it’s a very slight chance.

This will bring temperatures back down to the 80s making for the perfect Spring Break week.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Disney Store to close its doors
Local Disney Store to close

Latest News

Wednesday feeling like summer
A day to remember
Starting to feel like spring
You must believe in the spring
Another manic Monday
It’s got to be Monday!
Warmer weather on the horizon
Can’t stop the spring!