U.S. Customs and Border Protection report over 100,000 total encounters in February

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) reacted to the numbers released by CBP saying, “The recent surge has overwhelmed CBP’s processing capacity in the Rio Grande Valley, forcing CBP to bus Unaccompanied Minors to Laredo and Del Rio, and fly family units to el Paso.”

In the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley area, CBP had over 37,000 migrant encounters. This was an increase from over 26,306 encounters in January.

He goes on to say that, ““We must protect our communities along the border and take proper precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19; however, we cannot do this without the federal, state, and local governments working together with our local nongovernmental organizations to provide emergency resources to properly support migrant children and families.”

He ended with a direct message.

“We cannot wait – we must act now.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released operational statistics for the month of February.

Last month, CBP encountered 100,441 persons attempting entry along the southern border.

This was a 28% increase over January of this year.

Also of note in the report is that fentanyl seizures increased more than 360% than this same time last year. CBP has seized nearly 5,000 pounds of the drug in five months of this fiscal year compared to 4,700 pounds for all last year.

